Change in wind direction prompts worry about more North Korean trash balloon launches toward South
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is monitoring an expected change in the wind direction on Monday that could allow North Korea to send more trash-carrying balloons across their heavily armed border, in their latest bout of tit-for-tat psychological warfare. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that the military is closely monitoring North Korean moves because northerly or northwesterly winds, favorable for North Korean balloon launches, are forecast. North Korea threatened Friday to retaliate after a South Korean activists’ group sent balloons carrying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets across the border.