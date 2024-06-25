Rally driving great Ogier and co-driver Landais hospitalized in Poland after crash

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Eight-time world rally champion Sébastien Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais have been hospitalized after a crash in Poland while preparing for this week’s race. A police spokesman in Olsztyn, Tomasz Markowski, says two cars were involved in a crash near the northeast village of Wlosty on Tuesday. He says four people have been taken to hospital. TV footage shows an ambulance helicopter in a field and police and firefighters at the site. Ogier’s Toyota Gazoo Racing team says in a statement the French crew has been “involved in a road accident during reconnaissance for Rally Poland and have been taken for medical checks.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.