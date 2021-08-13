Competitive advantage? BYU’s NIL deal could test limits

AP Utah

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

A deal BYU has made available to its football players could test how much allowing athletes to be compensated by outside companies for name, image and likeness can be used as a competitive advantage. BYU has announced that a Utah-based company that makes protein snacks will give the opportunity for all 123 members of its football team to be paid to promote its products. Scholarship players can earn $1,000. For players who are not on academic scholarship, the payment can be equivalent to the cost of a year’s tuition at BYU, which ranges from about $3,000 to $6,000 per semester.