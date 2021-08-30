Utah marine killed in Afghanistan bombing honored at vigil

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah marine who died in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport was a young boy when the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 happened but he already knew he wanted to serve. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the uncle of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover said at a Sunday vigil that the 31-year-old had long known that military service was his calling and he signed up the first chance he got. Hundreds of people gathered to honor him at the Utah capitol. Hoover was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in the bombing. It also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans.