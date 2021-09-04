Menéndez scores first MLS goal, RSL beats FC Dallas 3-2

AP Utah

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jonathan Menéndez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas 3-2. Noah Powder’s shot was deflected by a defender and parried away by goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro, but Menéndez put away the rebound with a one-touch shot to give Real Salt Lake the lead for good in the 54th minute. Albert Rusnák made it 3-1 in the 72nd. Franco Jara’s roller FC Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute, but Justen Glad headed home a ball-in by Aaron Herrera just before halftime to tie it. Jesús Ferreira scored for Dallas in the 80th minute.