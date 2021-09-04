Utah reconciling history with Indian Residential Schools

AP Utah

By SEAN HEMMERSMEIER

The Spectrum

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Utah is just starting to reconcile its own history of Indian residential schools with the proposed excavation on the site of a former school in Panguitch that is believed to have over a dozen bodies of Native American children. The Spectrum newspaper reports there are six known boarding schools within Utah, with the largest one located near Brigham City. The school in Panguitch primarily housed Utah Paiutes and Kaibab Paiutes Native Americans and this school operated from 1904 to 1909. United States Tribal and government officials began looking into deaths at residential schools after more than 800 bodies of children were found throughout Canada earlier this year.