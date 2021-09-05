Students with disabilities hope for ‘new normal’ in class

AP Utah

By EMILY MEANS

KUER-FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — While the shift to virtual schooling made things harder for some people with disabilities, others had better access to their education because of technology. KUER reports the director of the University of Utah’s Center for Disability and Access says some students who had not finished their degree program returned to classes through remote learning. While reimagining how society works during the pandemic has leveled the playing field in some ways, new laws in Utah have limited remote education options by mandating that the majority of classes be held in person.