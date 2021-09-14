Judge tosses lawsuit against Mormon church use of donations

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A judge has tossed out a lawsuit filed by a member of one of Utah’s most prominent families and brother of a former governor against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. James Huntsman had accused the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church of fraud and sought to recover millions of dollars in contributions. But a judge decided Tuesday that no reasonable juror would believe that Latter-day Saint leaders made false statements about how tithing funds would be used. A church spokesperson says the church is “grateful” for the judge’s decision. Huntsman’s attorney David Jonelis says they intend to appeal.