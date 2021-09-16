Senate passes proposal for uniform “Made in America” labels

AP Utah

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Senate has passed a proposal from a Maine senator to create a standard for products that carry a “Made in America” label. Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah made the proposal, which unanimously passed this week. The senators said the patchwork of state laws about the subject cause heavy compliance costs for businesses. The proposal would create a uniform federal standard for products that have labels that state the item is “Made in the USA” or “Made in America.”