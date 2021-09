AP Utah

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz are hungry to show they can take another step this season and contend for an NBA title. Guard Donovan Mitchell says the team has to play with hunger and an edge. Other players echoed Mitchell’s sentiment as the Jazz held their media day. Utah will hold training camp in Las Vegas this week ahead of its preseason opener against San Antonio on Oct. 4.