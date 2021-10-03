Unsolved murders and Petito case leave dark cloud over Moab

AP Utah

By KYLE DUNPHEY

DESERET NEWS

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Fear and grief are gripping the normally fun and friendly southern Utah town of Moab, which has been rocked by two high-profile criminal cases. The Deseret News reports the shooting deaths of beloved locals Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner have gone unsolved for over a month. Some fear the murderer is still in town or the mountains. That case was still casting its shadow when news broke that Gabby Petito and her fiancé had a domestic dispute when they passed through. Officers separated them for the night but ultimately let them leave shortly before Petito disappeared and was ultimately found dead.