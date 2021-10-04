Hundreds pack Utah hearing to oppose Biden vaccine plan

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hundreds of people not wearing masks packed a legislative hearing to urge Utah lawmakers to fight President Joe Biden’s plan to require most workers to get either vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19. Most of the people who attended the hearing Monday criticized Biden’s plan, saying it will infringe on personal freedom and cripple Utah’s economy. Last week, Republican Gov. Spencer Cox threatened to veto any legislation that blocks businesses from mandating employees to get the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. have proven to be both safe and effective at dramatically reducing the risk of serious disease and death.