Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 5th day in row

AP Utah

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 29 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the fifth consecutive day. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,172 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,447. Based on cases from Sept. 10-23, the Navajo Department of Health had issued an advisory for 40 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.