Snowstorm hits Utah mountain race, dozens of runners rescued

AP Utah

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — An unexpected snowstorm forced the rescue of dozens of runners in a long-distance trail race in the mountains of northern Utah. None of the 87 or so runners rescued Saturday had to be hospitalized. Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks says several were treated for hypothermia and one was hurt in a fall. Runners say they expected rain but the rain turned to heavy snow as temperatures fell below freezing. The 50-mile race took place in the Francis Peak area between Ogden and Salt Lake City. KSL-TV reports rescuers using vehicles and snowmobiles got all runners off the mountain by mid-afternoon.