Yellowstone crews scale back search for Utah conservationist

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The National Park Service has scaled back the search for Kim Crumbo, a conservationist from Utah who disappeared along with his brother during a Yellowstone backcountry trip in September. A spokesman told the Standard-Examiner in Ogden, Utah that the national park covering parts of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana has gotten a blanket of snow and temperatures have dipped into the 20s. His 67-year-old brother Mark O’Neill of Chimacum, Washington, was found dead of hypothermia last month. The men had been on a four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake. A vacant campsite was found on the lake’s south side.