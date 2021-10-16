Opening of shipping container apartments is delayed

Salt Lake City (AP) — A company building affordable apartments in a six-story building made out of recycled shipping containers says a shortage of materials will delay the opening. Eco Box Fabricators owner Rod Newman says a delay in getting roofing materials and an elevator have pushed back the opening to the end of the year. The project called Box 500 had been scheduled to open over the summer in Salt Lake City with affordable rents. The project when completed will have 48 studio apartments, 18 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom apartments. Studious are 320 square feet (30 square meters), while one- and two-bedrooms are about 640 square feet (60 square meters).