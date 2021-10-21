Prosecutor: No more plea deals in gun-violence cases

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The top prosecutor in Utah’s most populous county will no longer offer to defendants accused of gun-related crimes in an effort to combat gun violence. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Wednesday he was putting people “on notice” that his office will come down hard on those accused of gun crimes. He cited statistics showing an increase in homicides from 2019 to 2020. The Salt Lake Tribune reports two-thirds of those homicides involved firearms. The change means that gun offenders will have to plead guilty to more serious crimes or go to trial, likely resulting in longer sentences behind bars.