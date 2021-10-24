Body of missing 13-year-old recovered in Fish Lake

FISHLAKE NATIONAL FOREST, Utah (AP) — Search crews in Sevier County have recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy from Fish Lake after his father reported the boat they were in capsized. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Cedar City boy and his father had been fishing in the high alpine lake in Fishlake National Forest when the boat apparently capsized on Friday. Anglers found the father shouting for help Friday, and the boy’s body was recovered Saturday evening, according to Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis. The father was hospitalized for exposure and hypothermia. An investigation was ongoing.