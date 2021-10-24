Moab wants new maps to put city in single House district

By SONJA HUTSON

KUER-FM

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Politically, Moab is a blue dot in a sea of red. The city is split down the middle into two different state House districts. KUER reports local residents told lawmakers the district split dilutes their voice in the state Legislature. They asked the committee to put the city into one district as it redraws the lines. The Grand County Commission also sent a letter to the legislative committee asking them to put Moab into one House district to give it a louder voice on Capitol Hill. Moab was split in 2011, the last time the state drew its political maps. New maps will be chosen in November.