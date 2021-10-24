Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 17th time in 24 days

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 61 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 17th time in the past 24 days. The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,083 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,471. Health officials had reported 69 more cases and no deaths Friday on the tribe’s reservation, which is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles. It covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Based on cases from Oct. 1-14, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 31 communities due to the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.