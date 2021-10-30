Gang injunction lawsuit ends with out-of-court settlement

By MARK SHENEFELT

Standard-Examiner

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Remaining issues in a long-running civil lawsuit over Weber County’s gang injunction of more than a decade ago have been settled out of court. One lasting goal of the suit was clearly achieved: There will be no new gang injunction. The Standard-Examiner reports that Daniel Lucero and Leland McCubbin Jr. argued their civil rights were violated by the 2010 injunction, which was served upon people identified in an Ogden Police Department database as gang members. U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups found their due process rights were violated in 2019 but remaining elements of the suit were in play until the case was dismissed Tuesday.