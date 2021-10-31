Skip to Content
Navajo Nation reports 77 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 77 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death. The latest numbers release Saturday pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,745 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,485. On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health had reported 105 more COVID-19 cases but no deaths for the 20th time in the past 30 days. Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the tribal health department issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. 

