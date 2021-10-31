Skip to Content
AP Utah
By
Published 6:00 AM

Report: Some Utah campgrounds full nearly all peak season

KIFI

By K. SOPHIE WILL
The Spectrum

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A new report from the advocacy organization Center for Western Priorities shows occupied reservations for campsites on public lands increased by 39% during peak season from 2014 to 2020. The Spectrum newspaper reports the West has seen the biggest increase out of all of the continental United States regions, with a 47% increase in camping reservations over the time span, with peak season occupancy jumping 20% from 2019 to 2020. Campsites near or in Utah national parks were some of the most full out of all campsites in the state during summer 2019 and 2020.

AP Utah

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content