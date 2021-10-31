Report: Some Utah campgrounds full nearly all peak season

By K. SOPHIE WILL

The Spectrum

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A new report from the advocacy organization Center for Western Priorities shows occupied reservations for campsites on public lands increased by 39% during peak season from 2014 to 2020. The Spectrum newspaper reports the West has seen the biggest increase out of all of the continental United States regions, with a 47% increase in camping reservations over the time span, with peak season occupancy jumping 20% from 2019 to 2020. Campsites near or in Utah national parks were some of the most full out of all campsites in the state during summer 2019 and 2020.