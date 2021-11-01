Conviction-review unit includes criminal justice reformers

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A Utah prosecutor has established a new unit dedicated to reviewing cases for possible wrongful convictions. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the panel established by Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings differs from many others by including criminal-justice reform advocates. He says he wants people who are passionate about the criminal justice system and getting it right. It also includes lawyers, a former sheriff and two people who work in higher education. People convicted of felonies can apply for review based on verifiable evidence or new testing technologies. Similar panels exist in Salt Lake, Summit and Utah counties.