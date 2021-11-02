Tribal groups: Arizona Corp Commission giving token funding

PHOENIX (AP) — Tribal grassroots groups say the Arizona Corporation Commission is giving the Navajos, Hopis and rural communities in northern Arizona only token amounts of funding as they rebuild their economies in the wake of coal plant and mine closures. Navajo grassroots groups say the judge overseeing the proceedings had recommended a minimum payment of $50 million to the Navajos, nearly $1.7 million to the Hopis and $5 million to Navajo County communities. But the groups say the commission voted 3-2 Tuesday to slash the amounts, giving the Navajo Nation $10 million to be paid over the next three years, along with $11 million to the Hopi Tribe and $500,000 to be paid to Navajo County communities.