GOP lawmakers weigh redistricting at contentious hearing

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah lawmakers are weighing redistricting maps that further carve up Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County as a crowd of frustrated people urge them to choose districts drawn by a voter-approved independent body. Many speakers argued Monday the lawmaker-drawn maps are aimed at further diluting the political voice of those who live in and around the state capital, a process known broadly as gerrymandering. Lawmakers, though, said their districts are aimed at reflecting the state as a whole by including both urban and rural voters. Utah is conservative overall, but its 4th Congressional district has flipped parties. The Legislature is expected to adopt new maps in the coming days.