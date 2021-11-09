Strawther scores 17 as No. 1 Gonzaga beats Dixie State 97-63

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther had 17 points and 10 rebounds as top-ranked Gonzaga beat Dixie State 97-63 in their season opener without coach Mark Few on the sideline. Few received a three-game suspension after he was cited for DUI in September. He previously sat out Gonzaga’s two exhibition games, but will be back when the Bulldogs host No. 5 Texas on Saturday. Assistant coach Brian Michaelson served as interim head coach. Rasir Bolton added 15 points for Gonzaga, which was undefeated last season before losing to Baylor in the national title game. The Zags are in the midst of a school-record 52-game home winning streak. Their last home loss was Jan. 18, 2018, to Saint Mary’s.