Utah again proposes hunting-season ban on trail cameras

BY CARTER WILLIAMS

KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State wildlife biologists are again proposing a ban on the use of trail cameras in hunting a few months after they pulled the proposal to further survey hunters after some initial backlash. KSL reports the plan proposed by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Tuesday calls for a ban on trail cameras or any other non-handheld transmitting devices used for the purposes of hunting between the end of July and end of January every year. The Division says a survey found half of hunters agreed that trail cameras impacted the fair chase of an animal.