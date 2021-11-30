Virginia man dies while canyoneering in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A Virginia man has died while canyoneering in Southern Utah’s Zion National Park. Park officials said 31-year-old Andrew Arvig of Chesapeake was on a trip with two other people in the park known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs. The group started through Heaps Canyon Saturday but had trouble negotiating the last few rappels. Arvig accidently rappelled past a small rock ledge where he needed to re-anchor his rope before rappelling all the way to the ground. His two companions used their ‘pull line’ to rappel to the perch, but Arvig was stuck. A rescue was delayed by poor cell reception but crews recovered his body Sunday.