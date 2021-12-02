Suspect fatally shot, 2 officers wounded in shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Police say a man wanted by police was fatally shot and two officers were wounded in a shooting in suburban Salt Lake City Wednesday night. West Valley City police say 20-year-old Anei Joke was wanted in robbery and rape investigation and officers found him in a vehicle with a baby in the parking lot of a convenience store. According to police, Joker refused to come out but eventually released the baby. At some point, they say he got out and fired at officers. Police say a West Valley City detective was hospitalized in critical condition and a Unified Police Department officer was hospitalized in serious condition.