Harding, Gonzales No. 21 BYU women beat Utah 85-80

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paisley Harding scored a career-high 33 points on 14-of-20 shooting, Shaylee Gonzalez added 22 points and seven assists and No. 21 BYU beat Utah 85-80. Tegan Graham hit a 3 to open the scoring 31 seconds in and the Cougars never trailed. Harding scored 10 points in a 12-3 run that made it 24-10 late in the first quarter. Freshman Gianna Kneepkens, whose previous career high was 15 points, scored 13 of her career-best 29 points in the fourth quarter as Utah trimmed a 18-point deficit to 83-80 when she hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. Gonzales made two free throws about 9 seconds later to seal it.