Homes evacuated as wind drives Colorado wildfire

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered for about two dozen homes in a central Colorado mountain community as fire crews battle a wind-driven blaze. The fire on Sunday began as a structure fire, destroying a vacant cabin and another unoccupied structure, Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling told station KKTV. Significant smoke was visible from I-70 and some lanes of the highway were closed west of Idaho Springs. The undersheriff says about two dozen homes in the area were evacuated. An evacuation center was up at the local school district office.