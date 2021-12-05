Infrastructure law includes millions for animal crossings

By MATTHEW BROWN

Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Motorists and truckers aren’t the only ones to benefit from the recently signed $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, which includes the largest investment in road and bridges in a generation. The Deseret News reports wildlife will experience a lifesaving benefit if states tap into some $350 million earmarked for the construction of animal crossings over and under highways that run through wildlife migrating routes in the West and elsewhere. Matt Skroch with the Pew Charitable Trusts says it’s the largest single sum ever invested to resolve the deadly problem of vehicle-wildlife collisions that stretches back nearly a century when government first began funding the construction of high-use roads and highways.