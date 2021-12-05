Mitchell scores 35, Jazz hold off Cavaliers 109-108

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 rebounds and five blocks and the Utah Jazz beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-108. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Rudy Gay had 15 for Utah, which made 20 3-pointers and gave away a 15-point lead in the fourth. The Cavs had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Darius Garland missed a 28-footer with 2.9 seconds to go, and Jarrett Allen couldn’t get his tip to drop. Cleveland had its winning streak stopped at four. Garland scored 31 points, Allen added 17 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Evan Mobley had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs.