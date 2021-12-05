Oregon State to face Utah State in first LA Bowl

By The Associated Press

Mountain West Conference champion Utah State will face Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference in the inaugural LA Bowl on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers of the NFL. Utah State routed then-No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game. Oregon State finished third in the Pac-12 North. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and SoFi Stadium have a multiyear partnership that makes Kimmel the official naming rights partner of the LA Bowl.