Shoplifter deploys bear spray, Colorado Walmart evacuated

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say a Walmart store was evacuated after a shoplifter deployed bear spray against several employees. Officers responded to the Greeley Walmart on Sunday afternoon after receiving multiple reports about bear spray being deployed. Workers had tried to detain a male shoplifter but he allegedly assaulted the workers, spayed them with the bear spray and then fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival. Emergency crews treated at least five people for exposure to bear spray, which can painfully irritate a person’s eyes, skin and lungs. The store was evacuated as a safety precaution and was to remain closed while the residual spray was cleaned up.