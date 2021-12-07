Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID cases, no deaths 3rd day in row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 35 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third consecutive day. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total cases since the pandemic began to 40,171. The known death toll remains at 1,551. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get a booster shot and wear masks. The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.