Utah Lt. Gov. calls election integrity claims ‘destructive’

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The leader who oversees Utah elections said Wednesday that new efforts questioning the integrity of the state’s voting system are destructive and very concerning. The comments from Republican Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson come after a panel of majority-GOP lawmakers approved an audit into the election system. There are also separate efforts to get a forensic audit on the ballot and her office has gotten a report about people knocking on doors asking residents about their votes. Former President Donald Trump handily won the state in 2020. House Majority Leader Mike Shultz proposed the audit and said in a statement that such probes are routine.