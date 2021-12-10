Denver sees first snowfall after breaking 87-year-old record

Denver finally saw its first snowfall of the season on Friday, shattering an 87-year-old record for the latest first snow. It wasn’t much: The official measurement at Denver International Airport was just three-tenths of an inch. Jim Kalina is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder. He says the Denver metro region is experiencing an extended La Nina weather pattern, which tends to produce drier weather conditions. Those conditions also come as much of Western U.S. is experiencing a megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change. Before Friday, the Mile High City’s latest measurable snowfall was on Nov. 21, 1934.