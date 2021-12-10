School bus rolls on snowy Utah highway, no one hurt

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A school bus driver has been cited after a bus rolled off snowy road in northern Utah. The Standard-Examiner reports no one was hurt in the accident Thursday morning on State Route 66 in Morgan County. Police say the driver and one student were on board when bus slid off the road and rolled onto the driver’s side. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Irvine says the driver was cited for driving too fast for the conditions. A school district spokesperson said the crash happened as the bus was at the start of its run picking up Morgan High School students. She called the crash a fluke that happened when the vehicle hit a slushy curve.