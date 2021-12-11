Utah prison audit finds systemic deficiencies in healthcare

By IVANA MARTINEZ

KUER-FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new audit by the Office of the Legislative Auditor General found several “systemic deficiencies” in the Utah prison healthcare system that are negatively impacting patient care. KUER reports the findings were presented to lawmakers Tuesday evening. They cited several instances of inadequate care ranging from delayed care of medically vulnerable inmates to HIPAA violations. After reviewing 76 cases that spanned over a three year period, auditors and a medical expert found inmates were often given inadequate or inappropriate care. Utah Department of Corrections Executive Director Brian Nielson said he wasn’t aware of the issue but has begun to implement some of the recommendations.