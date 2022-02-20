Skip to Content
Bubbling up: Tar Heels boost NCAA hopes with key Quad 1 win

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer

North Carolina’s hopes for an NCAA Tournament berth became even more tenuous after a loss to Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels bounced back nicely with a win over Virginia Tech for their first Quadrant 1 win in eight tries. North Carolina got an added boost with Michigan’s climb up the NET rankings. The Wolverines moved up to No. 29 in the most recent rankings, giving the Tar Heels two Quad 1 wins in their bid to reach the NCAA Tournament in coach Hubert Davis’ first season.

