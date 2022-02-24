Doncic’s scoring flurry sets Mavs on course toward playoffs

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is on a scoring surge unlike any in the Dallas superstar’s four seasons. His 41.5-point-per-game average in the four games before Doncic’s third All-Star appearance are a first for the soon-to-be 23-year-old. The Mavericks know their playoff hopes rest with their star point guard as they try to get out of the first round for the first time since winning the championship 11 years ago. Dallas returns from the All-Star break Friday night at Utah. The teams are close in the Western Conference standings and solidly in the playoff picture.