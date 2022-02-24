New Mexico aims more resources at missing Indigenous cases

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation aimed at ensuring more effective coordination among law enforcement agencies when it comes to cases involving missing or slain Native American women. The measures also will boost data collection and education as well as provide grant funding to improve reporting of missing persons cases. The governor was joined by victims’ families for a signing ceremony at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque on Thursday. Supporters say the efforts will help unite communities in providing better access to the resources needed to help solve potential crimes and bring justice to families.