LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points and Utah hit 16 of 20 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off No. 2 seed Oregon, 80-73 in the Pac-12 Conference tournament semifinal. The Utes advance to face top-seeded Stanford, a 71-45 winner over Colorado, in the Saturday’s championship game. It will be Utah’s first appearance in the title game in program history.