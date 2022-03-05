Planned Utah-based oil rail line draws Colorado opposition

DENVER (AP) — Dozens of Colorado counties and cities are opposing a Utah-based railroad project that would bring as many as 10 two-mile-long oil trains through Denver each day. The Denver Post reports the proposed 85-mile line has federal approval but opponents say there is no clear picture of the environmental damage it might cause. The line would allow oil drilling operations in northeastern Utah’s Uinta Basin to connect to refineries in Texas and Louisiana. Work on the line could begin next year. Colorado’s Eagle County and several conservation groups sued last month to require a deeper environmental investigation of the project. Cities and counties have also asked U.S. senators to intervene.