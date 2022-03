EL PASO, Texas — Nick Fleming had 18 points to lead five Southern Utah players in double figures as the Thunderbirds defeated UTEP 82-69 in the second round of The Basketball Classic. Dre Marin added 17 points for the Thunderbirds on Tuesday night. Jason Spurgin chipped in 13, John Knight III scored 12 and Harrison Butler had 11. Souley Boum led the Miners with 25 points.