‘Fuel network’ helps stave off schools’ gas costs — for now

By MARJORIE CORTEZ

Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anyone who has filled their gas tank lately can attest to the pain at the pump as average per-gallon prices of gasoline have risen to about $4.35 for regular unleaded or nearly $5 for diesel. Imagine you’re in charge of a fleet of school buses that holds 60 to 100 gallons of fuel each and you’ve got 100 such vehicles. Pain at the pump on steroids. The Deseret News reports that as motor fuel has reached record prices, Utah school districts are bracing for what’s to come, but the state’s Fuel Network is insulating them and other government entities from the sticker shock most Utahns are experiencing at the pump for now.