George returns for Clippers vs Utah after missing 3 months

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George is back in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers after missing three months with an elbow injury. He had eight points, four assists and one rebound playing 14 minutes in the first half against the Utah Jazz. George hasn’t played since Dec. 22. George had been rehabbing a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals in 26 games. The Clippers are in eighth place in the Western Conference playoff race.