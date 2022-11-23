No. 17 Utah women hold off Ole Miss, win 69-67 in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 21 points, Kennady McQueen made a pair of late free throws and No. 17 Utah beat previously unbeaten Mississippi 69-67 on Wednesday night at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic in Nassau, Bahamas, to remain undefeated.

A 3-pointer from Isabel Palmer and a Pili layup gave the Utes a 67-63 lead with 1:18 remaining. Angel Baker made a pair of free throws and Snudda Collins hit a jumper for Ole Miss that tied it 67-67 with 20 seconds left. Baker then fouled McQueen, who hit 2 of 3 from the line, and Ole Miss didn’t take another shot.

Pili, a junior transfer from Southern California, scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, was 8-of-14 (57%) shooting overall and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah (6-0). Pili entered averaging 71% shooting from the floor.

Jenna Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Utes, who won both games in the Bahamas, beating Alabama 93-86 on Monday. McQueen and Gianna Kneepkens added 10 points apiece.

Marquesha Davis scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Ole Miss (5-1). Collins finished with 16 points.

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin returned home as the first Bahamian woman to sign a Division I letter of intent as a player and the first Bahamian woman to coach at a Division I school.

